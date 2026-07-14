Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 0.6% - Time to Sell?

Organigram Global Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI - Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.8548 and last traded at $0.8902. Approximately 725,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 492,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8958.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Organigram Global from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Organigram Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organigram Global currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Organigram Global Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.56 million. Organigram Global had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organigram Global Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organigram Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organigram Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Organigram Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organigram Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Organigram Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Organigram Global by 1,678.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,357 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Global Company Profile

Organigram Global Inc NASDAQ: OGI is a licensed producer of cannabis and hemp products headquartered in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Founded in 2013, the company operates a state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility spanning more than one million square feet. Organigram holds licenses from Health Canada to produce and sell both medical and adult-use cannabis, and it pursues Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification to support international exports.

The company's product portfolio encompasses dried flower, pre-rolled joints, cannabis oils, capsules and soft gels, as well as vapourizer cartridges and extracts.

Further Reading

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