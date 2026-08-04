Organigram Global (OGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Organigram Global to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $68.1960 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.56 million. Organigram Global had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect Organigram Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Organigram Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. 295,995 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.46. Organigram Global has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Organigram Global in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Organigram Global from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on OGI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Organigram Global by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,405,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 423,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Organigram Global by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organigram Global by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,585 shares of the company's stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Organigram Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Global Company Profile

Organigram Global Inc NASDAQ: OGI is a licensed producer of cannabis and hemp products headquartered in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Founded in 2013, the company operates a state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility spanning more than one million square feet. Organigram holds licenses from Health Canada to produce and sell both medical and adult-use cannabis, and it pursues Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification to support international exports.

The company's product portfolio encompasses dried flower, pre-rolled joints, cannabis oils, capsules and soft gels, as well as vapourizer cartridges and extracts.

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