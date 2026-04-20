Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Trading Down 5% - Here's What Happened

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.2750. 5,129,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 5,724,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Get Organon & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 122.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Organon & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 14.9% during the third quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 278,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Organon & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Organon & Co. wasn't on the list.

While Organon & Co. currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here