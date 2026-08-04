Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Oric Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oric Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 22.7%

Shares of ORIC traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,102,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,977. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.02. Oric Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,528 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORIC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oric Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oric Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oric Pharmaceuticals

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. The firm is dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics designed to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumor oncology. Its research efforts focus on identifying novel targets and advancing precision medicines that can restore or enhance patient response when standard therapies fail.

The company's pipeline features lead candidates such as ORIC-101, a selective, orally available antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 trials for patients with solid tumors who have acquired resistance to chemotherapy and hormonal agents.

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