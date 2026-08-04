Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OBK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.00.

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Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:OBK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.28. 3,608 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,993. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $55.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 16.26%.The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 232.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc NYSE: OBK is a bank holding company based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the parent of Origin Bank, a full-service commercial banking franchise. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients across the southeastern United States.

Through Origin Bank, the company offers a variety of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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