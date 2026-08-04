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Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
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Key Points

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Origin Bancorp’s price target to $60 from $57 while maintaining an “outperform” rating, implying 8.54% upside. Analysts collectively give the stock a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average target of $58.
  • Origin Bancorp reported quarterly EPS of $1.09, exceeding the $1.00 consensus estimate, on revenue of $107.59 million. Analysts expect full-year EPS of approximately $4.13.
  • The stock rose 0.7% to $55.28, near its 52-week high of $55.57, while institutional investors hold approximately 54.68% of outstanding shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OBK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:OBK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.28. 3,608 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,993. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $55.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 16.26%.The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 232.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc NYSE: OBK is a bank holding company based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the parent of Origin Bank, a full-service commercial banking franchise. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients across the southeastern United States.

Through Origin Bank, the company offers a variety of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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