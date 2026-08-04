Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) EVP Edward Chipman Earle Buys 5,000 Shares

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) EVP Edward Chipman Earle purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 150,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,471,912.02. This trade represents a 3.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORN traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 661,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.52. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.02 million, a P/E ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $221.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.72 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered Orion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on Orion Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Orion Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orion Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 219.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

About Orion Group

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

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