Orion Office REIT (ONL) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Orion Office REIT to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $34.16 million for the quarter. Orion Office REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.76 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.41 million. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 98.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%.

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Orion Office REIT Trading Up 1.1%

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Orion Office REIT has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Orion Office REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently -3.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JonesTrading upped their target price on Orion Office REIT from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.50.

View Our Latest Report on Orion Office REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the company's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,341 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 43.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 983,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 299,309 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 305,109 shares of the company's stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company's stock.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of Class A office properties across high-growth U.S. markets. The company focuses on suburban and infill locations, targeting properties with strong tenant credit profiles and long-term lease structures. Its business strategy emphasizes active asset management, capital recycling and selective development to enhance income stability and potential total return for shareholders.

Orion Office REIT debuted on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ONL following a spin-off from Government Properties Income Trust in June 2021, though many of its core assets trace back to acquisitions made as early as 2013.

Further Reading

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