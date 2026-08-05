Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.61 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 3965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Orix Corp Ads from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Orix Corp Ads

Orix Corp Ads Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orix Corp Ads

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orix Corp Ads in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 4,325.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orix Corp Ads by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orix Corp Ads

ORIX Corporation ADS NYSE: IX is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX's ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

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