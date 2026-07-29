Ormat Technologies (ORA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $240.3310 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.38. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $403.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ormat Technologies Trading Down 3.6%

ORA opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.48. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $146.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Ormat Technologies's payout ratio is 23.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORA

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $34,605.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $802,836. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michal Marom sold 3,080 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $403,387.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $231,293.02. This represents a 63.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,585 shares of company stock worth $4,090,998 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,292 shares of the energy company's stock worth $211,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 62.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,073,639 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $89,928,000 after purchasing an additional 413,384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,132 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $72,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 605,478 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,496 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $42,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc is a leading renewable energy company specializing in geothermal and recovered energy power plants. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ormat designs, develops, engineers, constructs, owns and operates clean energy projects worldwide. The company's core technology centers on the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), which converts heat from geothermal sources or industrial waste streams into sustainable electricity without combustion.

Ormat's offering includes turnkey power plant solutions, proprietary ORC equipment and ongoing operations and maintenance services.

Further Reading

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