Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $210.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.28 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%.

Here are the key takeaways from Orthofix Medical's conference call:

Q2 net sales grew 5% on a pro forma constant-currency basis, led by 10% growth in global spine fixation and 11% growth in global limb reconstruction. Biologics stabilized to approximately flat year over year after significant declines in 2025.

on a pro forma constant-currency basis, led by 10% growth in global spine fixation and 11% growth in global limb reconstruction. Biologics stabilized to approximately flat year over year after significant declines in 2025. CMS restored Medicare reimbursement for bone-growth stimulators retroactive to May 18, providing an estimated $12 million benefit and improving visibility for Therapeutic Solutions in the second half. The company also launched the redesigned AccelStim 2.0 device.

and improving visibility for Therapeutic Solutions in the second half. The company also launched the redesigned AccelStim 2.0 device. Orthofix raised its 2026 outlook to $845 million-$855 million in net sales and $95 million-$98 million in adjusted EBITDA. The increase includes reimbursement recovery and approximately $15 million of European distributor inventory purchases tied to MDR certification work, with most of that revenue expected in Q4.

and $95 million-$98 million in adjusted EBITDA. The increase includes reimbursement recovery and approximately $15 million of European distributor inventory purchases tied to MDR certification work, with most of that revenue expected in Q4. Smaller U.S. spine distributors, representing roughly 20% of spine sales, continue to underperform due primarily to weak asset utilization and channel productivity. Management expects the softness to persist through year-end and is considering consolidating or exiting weaker relationships, which implies only about 2%-3% core growth in the second half excluding the European order.

The company is investing in clinical evidence for biologics products and pursuing a potential diabetic-foot-ulcer indication for its limb-reconstruction technologies. Orthofix also completed initial VIRATA minimally invasive spine cases and expects a full market launch late in the fourth quarter.

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Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

OFIX traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 747,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,265. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $422.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In related news, insider Aviva Mcpherron sold 3,670 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $34,424.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $622,175.40. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp purchased 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,848,573 shares in the company, valued at $46,875,619.14. The trade was a 0.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,867 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OFIX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Orthofix Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Orthofix Medical from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OFIX

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc NASDAQ: OFIX is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company's core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix's product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

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