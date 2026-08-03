Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright's target price suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORKA. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Wedbush set a $165.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.30.

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Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $96.51 on Monday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.96.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oruka Therapeutics

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $550,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,703.04. This trade represents a 19.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Arjun Agarwal sold 9,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $846,215.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,854.56. This trade represents a 39.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,406 shares of company stock worth $12,019,683. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,280,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,654,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,051,000 after buying an additional 735,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,366,000 after buying an additional 676,865 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,058,148 shares of the company's stock worth $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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