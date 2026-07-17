Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . 1,210,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session's volume of 1,177,664 shares.The stock last traded at $87.8740 and had previously closed at $83.04.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price target on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.30.

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Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.68 and a beta of -0.35.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,947 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $550,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,703.04. The trade was a 19.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $120,494.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 925,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,503,670.20. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 188,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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