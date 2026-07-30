Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.44 and last traded at $97.86, with a volume of 1439128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.07.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORKA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush set a $165.00 price target on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oruka Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price objective on Oruka Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.44 and a beta of -0.35. The business's 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Arjun Agarwal sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $846,215.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,854.56. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $120,494.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 925,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,503,670.20. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 188,406 shares of company stock worth $12,019,683 in the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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