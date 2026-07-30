Oscar Health (OSCR) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $4.7301 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.96. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oscar Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oscar Health Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price objective on Oscar Health and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oscar Health

Insider Activity

In other Oscar Health news, insider Adam Mcananey sold 9,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $216,306.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,785,026.24. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Mark T. Bertolini sold 624,244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $17,778,469.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,751,570 shares in the company, valued at $220,764,713.60. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 3,662,466 shares of company stock valued at $105,145,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oscar Health by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814,046 shares of the company's stock worth $97,918,000 after buying an additional 2,043,758 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,258,000 after buying an additional 1,588,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 3,796.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,137,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 1,108,638 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,217,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,461,000 after acquiring an additional 910,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,060,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 756,821 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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