Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.3750.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Oshkosh from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oshkosh from $168.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Oshkosh Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $120.28 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $146.88 and its 200 day moving average is $143.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $676,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,463.39. This trade represents a 22.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,051,511 shares of the company's stock worth $449,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,306 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,769 shares of the company's stock worth $240,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,735 shares of the company's stock worth $223,337,000 after purchasing an additional 300,766 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,338 shares of the company's stock worth $193,728,000 after purchasing an additional 345,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $175,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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