Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.3333.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Oshkosh Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE OSK opened at $142.93 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $180.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50 day moving average is $140.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.Oshkosh's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh's payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 31.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,875 shares of the company's stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company's stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 293,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,069,000 after buying an additional 32,959 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

Further Reading

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