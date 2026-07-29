Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.61% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Oshkosh from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $171.33.

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Oshkosh Stock Down 6.0%

OSK stock traded down $9.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 536,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company's fifty day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.22. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,875 shares of the company's stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the company's stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 293,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,959 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,010,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Oshkosh

Here are the key news stories impacting Oshkosh this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Oshkosh reported adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share, above the $2.63 consensus, while revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $2.92 billion, beating the $2.79 billion estimate. Oshkosh second-quarter earnings report

Oshkosh reported adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share, above the $2.63 consensus, while revenue rose 6.7% year over year to $2.92 billion, beating the $2.79 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised or reaffirmed above consensus: Oshkosh guided to approximately $11.00 in fiscal 2026 EPS and $11.2 billion in revenue, slightly ahead of analyst expectations of $10.97 EPS and $11.0 billion in sales. Oshkosh 2026 second-quarter results

Oshkosh guided to approximately $11.00 in fiscal 2026 EPS and $11.2 billion in revenue, slightly ahead of analyst expectations of $10.97 EPS and $11.0 billion in sales. Positive Sentiment: Baird raised its price target to $180 from $172 and maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling confidence in Oshkosh’s earnings outlook and potential upside. Benzinga analyst coverage

to $180 from $172 and maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling confidence in Oshkosh’s earnings outlook and potential upside. Neutral Sentiment: Oshkosh declared a quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share , payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 13. The dividend supports income-focused investors, although its approximately 1.5% yield is modest. Oshkosh dividend announcement

, payable August 27 to shareholders of record August 13. The dividend supports income-focused investors, although its approximately 1.5% yield is modest. Negative Sentiment: Profitability weakened year over year: Adjusted EPS fell from $3.41 to $2.87, while net income declined to $183.2 million from $204.8 million. Earnings-call coverage also highlighted operational challenges, which may be limiting the market’s reaction to the sales and guidance beats. Oshkosh earnings call highlights

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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