OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.2857.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on OSI Systems from $292.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered OSI Systems from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

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OSI Systems Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $287.30 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $284.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.86. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $197.95 and a 12 month high of $311.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $464.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total transaction of $5,018,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 273,044 shares in the company, valued at $68,509,470.04. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 58.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 144 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company's stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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