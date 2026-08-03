Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 21.34%.

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Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.16. 500,473 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,885. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $74.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "reduce" rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Otter Tail from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OTTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 538.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,434 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $2,831,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,518 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company's stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, through its primary subsidiary Otter Tail Power Company, is a regulated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company operates a diversified portfolio of owned and contracted power generation facilities, including coal, natural gas, wind and hydroelectric units, supplemented by long-term power purchase agreements. In addition to utility operations, Otter Tail provides related engineering, construction and maintenance services to support grid reliability and efficiency.

The company's service territory covers a predominantly rural footprint in the Upper Midwest, including communities in west-central Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, northwest Wisconsin and small portions of South Dakota.

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