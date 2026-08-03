Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.680-6.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.16. 500,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,885. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 21.34%.Otter Tail has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.680-6.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OTTR. UBS Group reissued a "reduce" rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OTTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company's stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, through its primary subsidiary Otter Tail Power Company, is a regulated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company operates a diversified portfolio of owned and contracted power generation facilities, including coal, natural gas, wind and hydroelectric units, supplemented by long-term power purchase agreements. In addition to utility operations, Otter Tail provides related engineering, construction and maintenance services to support grid reliability and efficiency.

The company's service territory covers a predominantly rural footprint in the Upper Midwest, including communities in west-central Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, northwest Wisconsin and small portions of South Dakota.

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