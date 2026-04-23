Ouster (NYSE:OUST) CTO Mark Frichtl Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST - Get Free Report) CTO Mark Frichtl sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 712,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,368,910. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Frichtl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Mark Frichtl sold 60,000 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,594,800.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Mark Frichtl sold 30,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $754,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Mark Frichtl sold 20,000 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $480,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $910,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $837,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Mark Frichtl sold 15,689 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $367,593.27.

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Ouster Stock Performance

NYSE:OUST traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $26.41. 2,576,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.98. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OUST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 2,532.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ouster by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company's core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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