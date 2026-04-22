Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Director Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Skaggs sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,320. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Ouster Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:OUST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. 2,497,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.98. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OUST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ouster

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 2,532.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Ouster by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ouster by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company's core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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