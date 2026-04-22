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Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Director Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Ouster logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Ouster Director Stephen Skaggs sold 5,000 shares on April 21 at an average price of $28.00 for a total of $140,000, cutting his stake by 6.97% to 66,690 shares; the transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing.
  • OUST traded at $27.76 mid‑day (up $0.15) on elevated volume of ~2.50M shares versus a 1.93M average, with a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a 52‑week range of $7.05–$41.65.
  • Analysts hold a consensus Moderate Buy rating with an average target of $40.20, while several hedge funds recently adjusted stakes and institutional investors own about 31.45% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Skaggs sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,320. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ouster Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:OUST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.76. 2,497,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.98. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OUST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ouster

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 2,532.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Ouster by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ouster by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company's core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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