Ouster (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Megan Chung Sells 5,837 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST - Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $144,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 213,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,749.20. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Megan Chung sold 9,593 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $224,763.99.

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Ouster Price Performance

Shares of OUST stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,671. The company's 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 610.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 254,580 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Ouster by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ouster by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ouster by 22.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,298 shares of the company's stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1,521.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,662 shares of the company's stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 536,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OUST shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OUST

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company's core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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