Outdoor (POWW) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Outdoor to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Outdoor had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, analysts expect Outdoor to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Outdoor Stock Up 1.6%

POWW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 53,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.65 million, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Outdoor by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,437 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POWW shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Outdoor from $2.30 to $2.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Outdoor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Outdoor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outdoor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2.62.

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About Outdoor

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories.

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