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Outdoor Stocks To Consider - August 1st

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Deckers Outdoor logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener identified seven outdoor-related stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume: Deckers Outdoor, V.F., On Holding, Madison Air Solutions, Lamar Advertising, Trex, and Vistance Networks.
  • The companies span outdoor apparel and footwear, including Deckers’ UGG, HOKA, and Teva brands; V.F.’s outdoor portfolio; and On Holding’s performance-running products.
  • The list also includes businesses tied to outdoor living and infrastructure, such as Trex’s composite decking, Lamar’s outdoor advertising, Madison Air Solutions’ clean-air products, and Vistance Networks’ communications infrastructure.
  • Interested in Deckers Outdoor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Deckers Outdoor, V.F., ON, Madison Air Solutions, Lamar Advertising, Trex, and Vistance Networks are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to outdoor recreation, such as camping, hiking, sporting goods, hunting, fishing, apparel, and travel. Investors may evaluate these stocks based on consumer spending, weather, tourism trends, and seasonal demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

V.F. (VFC)

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Madison Air Solutions (MAIR)

We take up to 25,000 breaths a day and spend up to 90% of our lives indoors, often breathing air that’s two to five times more polluted than outdoor air. Clean air is absolutely essential to human life, yet most people rarely think about the air we breathe at home, in our schools, in healthcare facilities and in the workplace.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAIR

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Vistance Networks (VISN)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VISN

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deckers Outdoor Right Now?

Before you consider Deckers Outdoor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deckers Outdoor wasn't on the list.

While Deckers Outdoor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

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