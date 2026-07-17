OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.7143.

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research set a $38.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, May 8th.

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OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.2%

OUT stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $429.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. OUTFRONT Media's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. OUTFRONT Media's payout ratio is 114.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,826,859.76. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Michael Norton bought 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $127,245.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,245.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,600. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 74.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Further Reading

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