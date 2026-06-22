OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.7143.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $38.00 target price on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

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OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of OUT opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $34.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 9.98%.OUTFRONT Media's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $156,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,057.92. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP James Michael Norton purchased 4,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,245.30. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $127,245.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,050 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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