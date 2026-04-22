OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.25, with a volume of 871571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $513.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.61 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. OUTFRONT Media's payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $303,528.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,050.92. The trade was a 23.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Siegel sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,477,165.75. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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