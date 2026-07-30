Outset Medical (OM) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Outset Medical to post earnings of ($0.7167) per share and revenue of $28.9670 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 63.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Outset Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OM opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 6.29. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Outset Medical from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OM

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In other news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 17,672 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $87,299.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,753 shares in the company, valued at $561,939.82. The trade was a 13.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,337 shares of company stock worth $115,660. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,627 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical is a medical technology company specializing in innovations for renal care. The company's flagship offering, the Tablo Hemodialysis System, is designed to streamline and simplify dialysis treatment across acute and outpatient settings. By integrating water purification, dialysate production, and treatment monitoring into a single device, Tablo aims to reduce the complexity and logistical burden traditionally associated with hemodialysis therapy.

Tablo's modular design allows for rapid setup and flexible deployment in hospitals, clinics, long‐term care facilities and emergency response scenarios.

Further Reading

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