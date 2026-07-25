Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Sell"

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Ovid Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from “hold” to “sell,” adding to a mixed analyst picture around the stock.
  • Despite the downgrade, the broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy”, with a consensus price target of $5.12 versus the stock’s recent price of $2.33.
  • Ovid Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare neurological disorders, recently reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, matching expectations, while analysts still project a full-year loss.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OVID. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OVID

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $434.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company's stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for rare neurological disorders. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, the company applies a precision medicine approach to target underlying mechanisms of disease in patients with genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system. Its research platform centers on small-molecule modulators of neurotransmitter pathways to restore neural network function in disorders with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead development candidate, OV101 (gaboxadol), is a selective extrasynaptic GABAA receptor agonist being investigated for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ovid Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Ovid Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ovid Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Ovid Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Control 100 shares without spending thousands of dollars
Control 100 shares without spending thousands of dollars
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines