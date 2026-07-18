Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Strong Buy" by Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Strong Buy" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and seven have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

Get Ovintiv alerts: Sign Up

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Ovintiv to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ovintiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Ovintiv to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of OVV stock opened at C$80.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$78.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$50.13 and a 1-year high of C$86.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($3.27) EPS for the quarter. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 5.6577693 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ovintiv's payout ratio is 39.47%.

Ovintiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its forecast for Q1 2027 EPS to $1.72 from $1.66, signaling improved near-term earnings expectations for Ovintiv. Ovintiv stock page

Zacks Research raised its forecast for from $1.66, signaling improved near-term earnings expectations for Ovintiv. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased estimates for several other periods, including Q2 2027 ($2.11) , Q3 2027 ($2.01) , Q4 2027 ($2.01) , FY2027 ($7.85) , Q1 2028 ($2.50) , Q2 2028 ($2.54) , and FY2028 ($10.15) , reinforcing a bullish longer-term earnings view. Ovintiv stock page

The firm also increased estimates for several other periods, including , , , , , , and , reinforcing a bullish longer-term earnings view. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks slightly trimmed Q4 2026 EPS to $2.21 from $2.22, but the reduction was minor and unlikely to outweigh the broader round of upward revisions. Ovintiv stock page

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is an oil and natural gas company actively engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in the province of Alberta. Ovintiv's primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Pipestone and Wapiti areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ovintiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ovintiv wasn't on the list.

While Ovintiv currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here