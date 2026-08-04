Owlet (OWLT) Expected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Owlet to announce earnings of ($0.0867) per share and revenue of $31.7090 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million.

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Owlet Stock Performance

Shares of OWLT stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. Owlet has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Owlet in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Owlet from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Owlet in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owlet currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWLT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eclipse Operations LLC acquired a new position in Owlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,677,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owlet by 86.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 180,619 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of Owlet by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 310,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Owlet by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,409 shares of the company's stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,386 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owlet

Owlet Baby Care, Inc is a consumer health technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of smart baby monitoring products. The company’s flagship device, the Owlet Smart Sock, is a wearable monitor that tracks a newborn’s heart rate and oxygen saturation levels and transmits real-time data to a mobile app. Owlet has since expanded its product suite to include the Owlet Cam, an HD video monitor with audio and motion alerts, and the Dream Sock, a non-wearable device that collects sleep metrics to help parents understand and improve their baby’s rest patterns.

Founded in 2013 by engineer and father Kurt Workman, Owlet is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading

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