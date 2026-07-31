Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

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OXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:OXM opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.06. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $391.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $391.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Oxford Industries's payout ratio is currently -106.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 30,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,380. This represents a 9.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,817 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 222,150 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company's stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

Further Reading

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