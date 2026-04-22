Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Up 2.3%

Oxford Industries stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.65 million, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $60.31.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The firm's revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Oxford Industries's payout ratio is currently -144.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 61.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,094 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company's stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oxford Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oxford Industries wasn't on the list.

While Oxford Industries currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here