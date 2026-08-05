Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Insider Richard Tyson Sells 11,124 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) insider Richard Tyson sold 11,124 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786, for a total value of £309,914.64.

Richard Tyson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Richard Tyson acquired 3,154 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,044 per share, with a total value of £96,007.76.

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Oxford Instruments Stock Up 1.6%

Oxford Instruments stock traded up GBX 45.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,865.72. 12,421,141 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,955.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,755.55. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,682 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,318.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported GBX 100.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £423.20 million for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,675 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,590 price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,000 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,781.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXIG

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

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