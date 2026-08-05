Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,755.55 and traded as high as GBX 2,850. Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,820, with a volume of 14,656,651 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,675 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 to GBX 3,000 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,590 price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,781.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,955.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,755.55.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported GBX 100.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 11.39%.The business had revenue of £423.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oxford Instruments

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Richard Tyson purchased 3,154 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,044 per share, with a total value of £96,007.76. Also, insider Paul Fry purchased 2,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,044 per share, for a total transaction of £71,077.40. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

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