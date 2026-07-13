Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Given New GBX 220 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 to GBX 220 in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price points to a potential upside of 107.74% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONT. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 225 price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered Oxford Nanopore Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 212.60.

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Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 12.0%

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 105.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 3.56. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.61 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 224.80. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Oxford Nanopore Technologies

In other news, insider Nick Keher acquired 22,018 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 per share, with a total value of £24,880.34. Insiders purchased 22,799 shares of company stock worth $2,578,133 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies' goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.

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