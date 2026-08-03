P3 Health Partners (PIII) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect P3 Health Partners to announce earnings of ($1.8950) per share and revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.85) by $5.17. The company had revenue of $386.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.45 million.

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P3 Health Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. 5,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,534. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07. P3 Health Partners has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PIII. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised P3 Health Partners from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of P3 Health Partners to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PIII

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners is a healthcare technology and services company that delivers data-driven solutions to support health plans in improving quality measures, risk adjustment accuracy and operational efficiency. The company's platform integrates advanced analytics, reporting capabilities and workflow automation to help clients optimize performance across value-based care programs and regulatory requirements.

The company's core offerings include quality measurement and reporting for HEDIS, STAR and other performance frameworks, risk adjustment coding and audit services, and population health analytics.

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