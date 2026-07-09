Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

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Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $19.16.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.44%.The firm's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pacific Gas & Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Gas & Electric

In related news, EVP Jason M. Glickman sold 47,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $772,766.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 136,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,230,679.55. This represents a 25.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Gas & Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Tobam purchased a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 908.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company's stock.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

Pacific Gas & Electric NYSE: PCG is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company's core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E's operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

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