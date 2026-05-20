Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price target on Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

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Insider Transactions at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other Pacific Gas & Electric news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,273.88. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 31,786 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $582,001.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 195,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,116.21. This represents a 14.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 127,157 shares of company stock worth $2,222,394 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,134,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,019,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,249 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 366.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,984,809 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $52,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,120 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,967,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 947,127 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 315,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 684,942 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company's stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Up 3.5%

PCG opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. Pacific Gas & Electric has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.44%.The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Pacific Gas & Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

Pacific Gas & Electric NYSE: PCG is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company's core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E's operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

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