Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.30.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marlene Santos sold 158,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,848,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 230,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,930. This trade represents a 40.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Gas & Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 366.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,984,809 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $52,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,120 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,134,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,019,297,000 after buying an additional 1,132,249 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 499.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 433,064 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 360,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the 1st quarter worth $3,643,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $19.16.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Pacific Gas & Electric's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pacific Gas & Electric's dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

Pacific Gas & Electric NYSE: PCG is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company's core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E's operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

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