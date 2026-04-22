Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.330-2.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.48. The stock had a trading volume of 944,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,739. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $176.45 and a one year high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $219.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.61%.Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is 58.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $267.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $229.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at $45,422,791. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,792,936 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $575,987,000 after buying an additional 453,319 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 26.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,664,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $362,719,000 after buying an additional 353,095 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 56.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $167,412,000 after buying an additional 320,418 shares during the period. Atlas FRM LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $204,168,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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