PACS Group (PACS) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 resultson Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect PACS Group to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $1.4139 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. PACS Group had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect PACS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PACS Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $46.48 on Thursday. PACS Group has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at PACS Group

In related news, Director Mark Hancock sold 4,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $223,767.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,920,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,658,270.72. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michelle Renee Lewis sold 4,137 shares of PACS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $186,330.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 355,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,423.52. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 796,524 shares of company stock valued at $31,611,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACS Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PACS Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in PACS Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in PACS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PACS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on PACS Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACS Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded PACS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised PACS Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACS Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACS

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

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