Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

PACS Group (PACS) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
PACS Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PACS Group is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings on August 4, with analysts forecasting $0.55 in earnings per share and $1.414 billion in revenue. The earnings call is scheduled for August 5 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.50 versus the $0.42 consensus and revenue of $1.42 billion versus estimates of $1.36 billion.
  • PACS shares opened at $46.48, near their 52-week high, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $50.60. Insiders have sold $31.6 million of stock over the past quarter, primarily through pre-arranged trading plans.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 resultson Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect PACS Group to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $1.4139 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. PACS Group had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect PACS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PACS Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE PACS opened at $46.48 on Thursday. PACS Group has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at PACS Group

In related news, Director Mark Hancock sold 4,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $223,767.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,920,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,658,270.72. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michelle Renee Lewis sold 4,137 shares of PACS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $186,330.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 355,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,423.52. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 796,524 shares of company stock valued at $31,611,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACS Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PACS Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in PACS Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in PACS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PACS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PACS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on PACS Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACS Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded PACS Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised PACS Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACS Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACS

About PACS Group

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in PACS Group Right Now?

Before you consider PACS Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PACS Group wasn't on the list.

While PACS Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
Pass by August 7… or wait until 2027?
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines