Pagaya Technologies (PGY) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Pagaya Technologies to post earnings of $0.3289 per share and revenue of $356.5340 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 22nd. The company reported ($40.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect Pagaya Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of PGY stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 5.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $35.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pagaya Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Cory Vieira sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $32,121.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,179 shares in the company, valued at $272,866.79. This trade represents a 10.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Evangelos Perros sold 11,558 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $187,586.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 131,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,041.43. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,090 shares of company stock valued at $923,764. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 2,722.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 294,878 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,288 shares of the company's stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,413 shares of the company's stock worth $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 961,944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 359,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

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