PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Up 22.1% - Should You Buy?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 22.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153.80 and last traded at GBX 153.80. 2,462,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,303,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.01.
Trending Headlines about PageGroup
Here are the key news stories impacting PageGroup this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PageGroup said Q2 gross profit beat consensus estimates, helped by cost cuts and improved trading in the Americas, which reassured investors that profitability is recovering. British recruiter PageGroup beats market view for quarterly gross profit
- Positive Sentiment: The company maintained its full-year outlook and said second-quarter trading showed improvement, signaling that recent operating conditions may be stabilizing. PageGroup Maintains Full-Year Outlook as Second-Quarter Trading Shows Improvement (PAGE)
- Positive Sentiment: Management described signs of “normalisation” in the first half, suggesting demand trends are becoming less weak than earlier in the year. PageGroup shares rise as sees signs of normalisation in first half
- Positive Sentiment: The UK jobs market was described as “tough but stable,” which implies conditions remain challenging, but not deteriorating sharply. PageGroup sees ‘tough but stable’ UK jobs market
- Neutral Sentiment: Several reports echoed the same update on Q2 profit growth and guidance retention, reinforcing the same message but not adding materially new information. PageGroup holds FY guidance following Q2 gross profit growth, Rank Group appoints Richard Harris as CEO
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage that PageGroup beat second-quarter profit expectations and that cost cuts are supporting results may help sentiment, but it largely repeats the core earnings surprise. UK recruiter PageGroup beats second-quarter profit view as cost cuts bear fruit
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional market commentary and audio coverage referenced PageGroup as a stock mover, but did not appear to add fresh company-specific fundamentals. Stock Movers: Akzo Nobel, Infineon, Pagegroup
- Neutral Sentiment: Another report noted stronger Americas profit and unchanged guidance, consistent with the broader positive earnings update. PageGroup holds guidance as Q2 profit rises on strong Americas
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAGE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 260 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 440 to GBX 300 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 125 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 228.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAGE
PageGroup Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £478.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.47.
About PageGroup
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PageGroup Changes Lives…
That's our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.
As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn't changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.
PageGroup's strategy is geared for the long-term.
Further Reading
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