PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Up 22.1% - Should You Buy?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 22.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 153.80 and last traded at GBX 153.80. 2,462,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,303,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.01.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAGE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 260 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 440 to GBX 300 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 125 price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 228.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAGE

PageGroup Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £478.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 119.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.47.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Changes Lives… That's our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines. As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn't changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people. PageGroup's strategy is geared for the long-term.

Further Reading

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