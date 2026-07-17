PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at UBS Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Autonomous Res cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.10.

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PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $12.32. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.32.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $642.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $952.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,185 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 93.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company's stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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