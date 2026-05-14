Paige Robbins Sells 1,457 Shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) VP Paige Robbins sold 1,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total transaction of $1,795,446.53. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,471.28. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts: Sign Up

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $28.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,281.74. 131,059 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,130.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,065.91. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $906.52 and a 52 week high of $1,286.56.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.86 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $2.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $9.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,170.00 to $1,337.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,199.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on W.W. Grainger

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 211.1% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting W.W. Grainger

Here are the key news stories impacting W.W. Grainger this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised several forward EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, signaling improved earnings expectations for the industrial products company.

KeyCorp raised several forward EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2027, signaling improved earnings expectations for the industrial products company. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted that W.W. Grainger beat earnings estimates and raised full-year sales guidance, reinforcing the view that demand and profitability remain solid. 3 Industrial Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

Recent coverage highlighted that W.W. Grainger beat earnings estimates and raised full-year sales guidance, reinforcing the view that demand and profitability remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Another report pointed to strong revenue growth and margin expansion in GWW’s latest quarter, suggesting the company is managing tariff headwinds better than expected. GWW Q1 Deep Dive: Strong Revenue Growth and Margin Expansion Amid Tariff Headwinds

Another report pointed to strong revenue growth and margin expansion in GWW’s latest quarter, suggesting the company is managing tariff headwinds better than expected. Positive Sentiment: Barclays issued a positive forecast for W.W. Grainger stock, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for W.W. Grainger NYSE: GWW Stock Price

Barclays issued a positive forecast for W.W. Grainger stock, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s Q4 2027 estimate was trimmed slightly, but the change was modest and does not appear to outweigh the broader upward revisions across other periods.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.W. Grainger, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.W. Grainger wasn't on the list.

While W.W. Grainger currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here