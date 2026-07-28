Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.8846.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Wedbush assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $131.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 147.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average is $141.99.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer maintained its bullish outlook , reiterating an Outperform rating and a $200 price target. The firm expects Palantir to deliver a solid second-quarter earnings beat and potentially raise its outlook, with revenue growth of roughly 85% supporting the case. Oppenheimer Lays Out Expectations for Palantir Stock Ahead of August 3 Earnings

, reiterating an Outperform rating and a $200 price target. The firm expects Palantir to deliver a solid second-quarter earnings beat and potentially raise its outlook, with revenue growth of roughly 85% supporting the case. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating momentum is attracting buyers ahead of the August 3 earnings release. Recent results showed revenue growth above 80%, while analysts and bullish commentators believe commercial adoption of Palantir’s AI platform could support another meaningful beat. Several published price targets remain well above the current trading level, including Oppenheimer’s $200 target. Palantir Stock Surges as Oppenheimer Predicts Strong Q2 Earnings Beat

Recent results showed revenue growth above 80%, while analysts and bullish commentators believe commercial adoption of Palantir’s AI platform could support another meaningful beat. Several published price targets remain well above the current trading level, including Oppenheimer’s $200 target. Positive Sentiment: Palantir’s AI infrastructure and software positioning remains a long-term catalyst. Commentary contrasting Palantir with hardware-focused technology companies suggests that continued spending on AI infrastructure could increase demand for the software and operating systems that run on top of it. IBM Fell 25% as Hardware Spending Dominated AI Budgets

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock valued at $150,247,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,198,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock worth $3,984,281,000 after purchasing an additional 616,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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