Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Up 2.5% - What's Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.07 and last traded at $132.54. Approximately 36,812,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 47,607,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.30.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $190.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $317.74 billion, a PE ratio of 148.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company's stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 33,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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