Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading 2.5% Higher - Time to Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.28 and last traded at $146.39. 50,264,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 50,665,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.76.

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Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average of $165.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company's stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,548 shares of the company's stock worth $10,680,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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